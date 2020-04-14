Teams still assessing the damage caused by TC Harold: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority initial assessment shows the damage to its infrastructure due to Tropical Cyclone Harold runs into millions of dollars.

Jetties in the outer islands sustained the most damage, while crossings and roads on the main islands will need urgent repairs.

FRA Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says teams are still out on the field assessing the damage caused by TC Harold.

“There has been quite a lot of damage in the islands as well. We have concerns around Moala, Cicia and Koro jetties. They have been severely damaged. Many of the crossings throughout Viti Levu and Vanua Levu have also been damaged severely.”

Moore says the preliminary reports shows that the damage is severe and they will need to prioritize work in some areas.

“For example, the jetties are very important so that will be a priority. A number of crossings will also be a priority as they serve many people. We can’t leave everybody out. We have to everything for everybody.”

The FRA confirms both the Queens and Kings Road are open to all traffic.