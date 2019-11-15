TC Harold leaves behind massive destruction in Yawe, Kadavu

The School Manager of Richmond Methodist High School describes the destruction by TC Harold to the Kadavu based school as unimaginable.

Timoci Raibiriti says eight teachers’ quarters have been fully destroyed while classrooms, labs and the school library are now without roofs.

He says the Kadavu Bible School and the Richmond Primary School which are behind their High School also sustained widespread destruction.

Raibiriti says while they try to clear debris they are focused on rebuilding as soon as possible to ensure their children return to a good learning environment when school resumes.

Students attending the three schools come from four districts which include Tavuki, Yale, Nabukelevu, and Naceva.

Raibitiri who is also the Yawe district representative says he managed to visit the six villages in the district and gathered that 30 families are now without a home while another 60 houses were partially damaged.

He says these families are still in village halls which are their evacuation centers, with most of them are still trying to come to terms with what they faced.