TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses

Three businesses that are situated along the coast of Wailoaloa Beach suffered significant damage during TC Harold yesterday.

The Manager of the Boat Club, Vikashni Devi says the damages done to their business was from the storm surges.

Devi says the estimated cost of damage was at least $10,000.

According to Devi, this was a double blow to their business as from February they were closed due to the COVID-19 health restrictions.

Devi says her family is with her today as they are trying to clean up.

She also says that Fiji Airports who owns the property has told them to not pay rent for the next few months.