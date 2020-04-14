TC Harold damage shocking says PM

Home

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 9, 2020 5:20 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the damage from Tropical Cyclone Harold has been bad. [Source: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the damage from Tropical Cyclone Harold has been bad.

While touring an affected community in Suva today, the Prime Minister says some of the early reports of the devastation has been shocking.

“We didn’t know it would be that bad but there was some very bad damage, a couple of schools, that one in Nakasi and there’s one photo that was taken in, one of the islands, I think it was Matuku, the whole school had gone, but in addition that, we had some home that you may have seen in Waidamudamu that was taken out by Tropical Cyclone Harold.”

Article continues after advertisement

Following a briefing from the National Disaster Management Office, Bainimarama says work is underway to consider relief packages for those whose homes were severely damaged.

“The AG has gone out to talk to the FNPF if they could be given some reprieve for these people that have lost their homes.”

It’s understood the New Zealand Airforce today flew out to Kadavu to carry out aerial surveillance.

Communications have been down on Kadavu which appears to be the worst hit by TC Harold.

