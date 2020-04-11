Home

TC Harold claims the life of a 66-year-old Kadavu man

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 11, 2020 4:34 pm
The damages in Kadavu [Source: Fijian Government]

A 66-year-old man has been confirmed as the first fatality case from severe Tropical Cyclone Harold on the Island of Kadavu.

Police confirmed this case while a 12-year-old boy required medical evacuation to Suva after sustaining serious injuries during the cyclone.

Director of National Disaster Management Office, Vasiti Soko says this is an unfortunate incident as the man was trying to escape from his farmhouse in Namajiu village in Kadavu.

Article continues after advertisement

After the Initial Damage Assessment from the Divisional Emergency Operations Centers, the Eastern Division recorded a total of 244 houses was destroyed while 203 houses were partly damaged.

The Central Division recorded a total of 94 houses was destroyed while 242 houses was partly damaged.

The Initial Damage Assessment in the Western Division is still being carried out including the assessment on Vatulele Island while the Northern IDA has just been completed.

The NDMO Director says due to the current lockdown in Suva, they will not send any first responders from Suva with teams only been released from outside of the capital.

Soko says the NDMO is currently finalizing their response and early recovery plans.

