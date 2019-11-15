Home

Suva vendors told to pack their produce and evacuate

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:20 pm
Market Vendors in Suva were this morning advised by the Suva City Council to immediately pack their produce and leave.

In an effort to ensure the safety of all Fijians – the Market Master ordered his team to ensure vendors adhered to the directive.

FBC News was at the market when vendors had to evacuate.

Article continues after advertisement

Vendors say understand the reasons behind the directive.

“We were told to move from here. They told us we can’t sell anymore. It’s because of the cyclone. We wanted to make a little cash this morning because it’s getting difficult but we have to follow directives.”

“The market master announced that we should leave now. Because it seems like the weather is getting worse. We packed some of our produce but will have to leave the rest here in Suva.”

“We have to follow directives, even though we feel that our efforts coming here this morning has been wasted. But it’s for our own good. We are just packing our stuff now to go home.”

The Suva City Council has also deployed a team to ensure the market is safe and secure.

 

