TC HAROLD
Full Coverage

TC Harold

Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 4:20 pm
A handful of supermarkets which were open in Suva earlier today had to cease operations following advice from authorities.



FBC News noticed a few restaurants were open this morning and police stepped in and directed them to close due to TC Harold.

All in all, Suva was a lot quieter than usual.

There was a lot of debris around Suva as a result of strong winds.

The few people who were out and about had to rush home when the movement restriction was imposed throughout Viti Levu.

The last bus to operate from Suva Bus Stand left at around 10am carrying at least 50 passengers.

