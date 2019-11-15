Strong wind and rain pick up in Nadi

Home

TC HAROLD
Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 8, 2020 6:20 am
Strong wind and rain have picked up in Nadi as severe TC Harold moves closer to the Fiji Group.

Strong wind and rain have picked up in Nadi as severe TC Harold moves closer to the Fiji Group.

Nadi is also without electricity at the moment.

Fallen debris can be seen in some places as a result of the strong wind that started from late last night.

Most shops in the Namaka area are closed and there is no movement in the area.

