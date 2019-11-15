Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru

More than 20 houses in the village of Makadru, Matuku in Lau were completely destroyed by storm surges yesterday.

Speaking to FBC News from Makudru this morning, Eroni Waqabaca who teaches at the Delaiverata District School says TC Harold coupled with the high tide resulted in the devastating storm surge.

Waqabaca says they started feeling gusts of wind from 3pm yesterday.

Come daybreak, villagers were heartbroken to see what was left of their homes, belongings strewn on the beach and one side of the church wall broken.

He adds the two shops in Makadru are destroyed, the village hall damaged, and some of the teacher’s quarters were also affected.

Waqabaca villagers have already started cleaning up this morning and a damage assessment is underway.