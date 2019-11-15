Significant damage to EFL power lines

Energy Fiji Limited says there has been significant damage to its power lines due to TC Harold.

There are reports of fallen power lines, fallen power poles and fallen trees on power lines in many areas.

A significant number of employee are stranded at their homes due to floods and those who are at work are systematically patrolling power lines in the different parts of the country.

They will isolate the faulty portions for repair before the power lines are re-energised.

EFL says two key challenges are the restricted movement as the Cyclone passes through, and the restrictions in movement and work processes in light of COVID-19.

People who notice broken or low sagging power line are to call the EFL emergency number 913. EFL personnel at the National Control Centre are able to switch off the power supply within seconds.