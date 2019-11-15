Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges|Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama|All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|Winds start to pick up in Lau|Australia pledges $350k for relief efforts|Significant damage to EFL power lines|Evacuation centres activated in the North|25 evacuation centers activated|Savusavu flooded, town closed|Vusuya not spared by tornado|Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes|Kiobo villagers take shelter at Kubulau District School|Part of Ba town is flooded|Wairiki Crossing under water|Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza|Suva vendors told to pack their produce and evacuate|Seven families take shelter at school in Navua|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

Significant damage to EFL power lines

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:48 pm
Energy Fiji Limited says there has been significant damage to its power lines due to TC Harold. [File Photo]

Energy Fiji Limited says there has been significant damage to its power lines due to TC Harold.

There are reports of fallen power lines, fallen power poles and fallen trees on power lines in many areas.

A significant number of employee are stranded at their homes due to floods and those who are at work are systematically patrolling power lines in the different parts of the country.

Article continues after advertisement

They will isolate the faulty portions for repair before the power lines are re-energised.

EFL says two key challenges are the restricted movement as the Cyclone passes through, and the restrictions in movement and work processes in light of COVID-19.

People who notice broken or low sagging power line are to call the EFL emergency number 913. EFL personnel at the National Control Centre are able to switch off the power supply within seconds.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.