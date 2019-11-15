Home

Seven families take shelter at school in Navua

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 11:26 am
Seven families are currently taking shelter at Vashisht Muni School in Navua.

Seven families are currently taking shelter at Vashisht Muni School in Navua.

These families from Waidevidio in Navua which is a flood prone area.

Letila Tatauvakarua says she came to the evacuation center with other families at around 3pm yesterday.

She says they started preparing to move into the evacuation center around mid-day when it started raining.

Meanwhile, wind has picked up speed in Navua in the last hour.

A few shops are now closed and those who were out shopping are now rushing back home.

