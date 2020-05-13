Second Phase of TC Harold response completed

The Fijian government has completed its second phase of the Tropical Cyclone Harold response with over 107,000 families assisted with relief items.

In their bid to continue helping Fijians, the government has received 200 tents from the French government.

The National Disaster Management Office is now preparing to distribute these into outer islands.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says after weeks of distribution of relief supplies, Fiji will now focus on health recovery.

“As of today we completed the second phase of immediate response having reached over 107,000 families with relief supplies in the declared disaster areas, our focus now is on long term recovery of the economy and the health of all Fijians.”

Of the 200 tents donated, 81 had been distributed yesterday in Vatulele while the rest is expected to be dispersed into other parts of the country by NDMO.