SCGC assesses TC Harold damage

The Sugar Cane Growers Council has carried out its own assessment to determine the extent of damage to cane crops due to TC Harold.

Chief executive Sunil Chaudhry says he and his team visited most of the farms in the Western Division and have spoken to the farmers as well.

Chaudhry says initial reports indicate seven to ten percent damage to crops.

He says the biggest worry for the Council is the water logs in some of the fields while some farms have debris due to flooding.

Chaudhry adds they are working with the Agriculture Ministry and farmers to further improve the drainage system.


























