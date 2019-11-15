Home

Sawmill to boost rebuilding efforts in Matuku

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 7, 2020 4:35 pm
Rebuilding efforts following Tropical Cyclone Harold received a major boost for villagers of Yaroi in Matuku with the arrival of a portable sawmill.[Source: Fijian Government]

Rebuilding efforts following Tropical Cyclone Harold received a major boost for villagers of Yaroi in Matuku with the arrival of a portable sawmill.

The sawmill by the Fiji Pine Trust was launched by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, to assist villagers rebuild their Cyclone damaged houses.

A total of 28 houses in the village sustained damage during the cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

The villagers could not contain their excitement when the Prime Minister visited them today with relief supplies.

Bainimarama also visited Ratu Mocevakaca Memorial School and had a Talanoa session with the teachers and nurses on the island.

He conveyed his sincere gratitude to the civil servants for their dedication and commitment to the ‘call of duty’.

The Prime Minister also initiated the planting of vegetable seedlings which is aimed at restoring food supply for the villagers.

