Safety prioritized as EFL teams work to restore power

Energy Fiji Limited continues to work around the clock to restore power supply to affected areas.

EFL CEO, Hasmukh Patel says they there are parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Ovalau that continue to be affected in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Patel says for the teams on the ground, it’s imperative that safety measures are taken when dealing with the power network in addition to the containment measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that is paramount, so that does bring about some restrictions with the ability that we can carry out the work, shall I say. But let me tell you, we all want to be safe from COVID-19 and therefore it may take a little longer to restore power supply, so be it. We don’t want to endanger our lives. I think that is more paramount but nevertheless EFL teams are full speed working on all our networks and we are trying to restore power supply at the earliest as possible.”

Patel says there have around 10 thousand kilometers of overhead power network which they have to inspect, carry out repairs and only then can they re-energize and restore power to the respective areas.

He adds in addition to inspection by their teams, there’s also ongoing assessment of the cyclone damage.