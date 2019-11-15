RFMF ready to deploy to TC Harold affected islands

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is ready to deploy to the maritime zones ravaged by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says they have already assisted with the clean-up in the Suva lockdown area.

Working with Police, the Commander says the RFMF has also been able to mobilize some of its personnel outside the Suva containment area to leave today for Kadavu and Lau.

“Yes we had been working with the Police from day one for COVID-19 and now Harold has come in. We did road clearing, we really are responding to some of the requests that are coming in. We cleared very quickly the main roads around the Suva, Nausori area to see if there are some areas where we could help and they did. We have our Engineers also now we are looking at Kadavu and all those islands that were struck. We are getting ready in case we need to deploy.”

Meanwhile, 66 evacuation centers remain active with 1, 837 evacuees.

In the Central Division, there are 21 centers open with 384 evacuees, in the Eastern Division 1, 067 evacuees are taking sheltering at 29 centers and in the Western Division, 386 evacuees are in 16 evacuation centers.