RFMF on standby for TC Harold recovery phase

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander says they remain on standby to assist with rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says they have been in constant communication with the National Disaster Management Office and have personnel ready to deploy to worst affected areas.

“We have put Kikau on standby, one of the Navy Ships just in case there’s a requirement for a quick response down there, so we are ready for that one also. We hope we can be well coordinated in this one and tackle Harold in the midst of dealing with COVID.”

The NDMO has confirmed that 155 evacuation centers remain active with 1, 991 evacuees sheltering in the Western, Central and Eastern Divisions.