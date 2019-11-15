PS refutes claims of price hike by AMA

The Agriculture Ministry is still conducting damage assessment on farms affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says some farmers were already facing challenges in supplying their produce to the main markets due to the lockdown.

He says the Cyclone has affected them further.

Agro Marketing of Fiji is helping these farmers by buying their produce at the border to sell them to the market vendors in the Suva corridor.

Dass has also refuted claims that Agro Marketing is capitalizing on the initiative to rake in extra revenue by hiking up prices of the produce when re-selling them to municipal and satellite market vendors.

“This is part of our social obligation to the farmers and the community in this difficult time. And the re-establishment of AMA was done so that the farmers who bring their produce to the border don’t see their products going to waste”.

AMA will carry out this initiative over the next few days out of the Sawani and Delainavesi borders.