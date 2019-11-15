Private contractors assisting EFL with power restoration

Energy Fiji Limited has commissioned several private contractors to assist with the power restoration.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold, there is considerable work underway to restore power supply to affected areas.

Power outages have been recorded in some parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Ovalau since the cyclone hit.

“So these are certified contractors who, in fact they do work for us throughout the area, for example all these new rural electrification projects that the government funds to put power into areas where the power supply isn’t there. All these projects are carried out by these contractors. These contractors right now we are using them to repair the lines because they have the skills.”

Patel says the work is extensive with around 10 thousand kilometers of the network to be inspected and repaired first where necessary before the power supply can resume.

The CEO says while he understands the frustrations of some Fijians, they need to understand that safety is paramount.

“It’s not a question of rushing, there are a people that sometime says, can you please speed up, what do you mean by speed up? We don’t want any accidents, we don’t want to kill anyone and that’s the reason that we want to make sure that we work very safely and we are able to restore power supply safely to everyone’s home without causing any injury to EFL staff or our customers.”

More than 90 percent of the power supply has been restored in Suva.

Patel says work is ongoing around the clock in the worst affected areas in the West covering Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki.

The CEO says they are aiming to restore power supply across all affected areas by the end of this week.