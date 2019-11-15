PM tours cyclone ravaged communities in Vatulele

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama visited villages on Vatulele Island yesterday to assess damage and distribute relief supplies to those affected by TC Harold.

Relief supplies included shelter and hygiene kits as well as food rations.

81 houses were completely destroyed while 180 were partially damaged in the 4 villages on Vatulele.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Vatulele for their resilience and for taking the initiative to rebuild their homes after the cyclone.

He assured the people of Vatulele that the Government will assist them to rebuild their lives.

Bainimarama also visited the Vatulele Health Centre and Vatulele District School.

Four teachers’ quarters were completely destroyed and two partly damaged.

One classroom block was also partly damaged.

Meanwhile, Fiji-born US business tycoon and Fiji’s Honorary Consul in San Francisco Jay Singh also donated $10,000 worth of food rations to the villagers.

His food ration donation is part of a $50,000 relief assistance he has set aside for the villagers of Vatulele.