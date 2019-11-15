People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho

People found loitering during the restriction of movement in Viti Levu will be arrested.

This is the directive from the Fiji Police Force Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Qiliho says before the restriction this morning, people were found walking the streets while families were seen driving around to see the impact of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Qiliho says they’ve had to boost manpower to monitor the restriction.

“I had to put extra police officers out there to be able to control this and putting police officers in harms ways as well for the safety of the general public. People have been very irresponsible and in regards to dealing with them yes if they are loitering, we will deal with them with the provisions of the law that are already there for us to utilize.”

Police Commissioner Qiliho says they are having to put men and women at risk because certain individuals aren’t behaving responsibly.

“So that man power has been pushed out now despite the harsh conditions that are out there. They have to make do with vehicles and with minimal equipment that we had to put out because of the current weather condition that we are currently experiencing.”

Qiliho is pleading to members of the public to stay home to be safe.