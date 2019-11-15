Home

TC Harold

Over 180 thousand Fijians affected by TC Harold

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 13, 2020 10:34 am
National Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu

The National Disaster Management damage assessment report shows that over 180,000 Fijians were affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold in Fiji.

National Disaster Management Minister Inia Seruiratu says the damage sustained by Harold across the various sectors is estimated closer to $100m.

The Minister says they are providing their TC Harold response in two phases and they have spent almost $6m on this already.

Seruiratu says major damages were recorded in various sectors.

“The high cost in the infrastructure and utilities particularly road and water infrastructure although there was minimal damage to the EFL grid and high cost was also on the housing sector because most of the houses were damaged in the four divisions.”

Seruiratu says the degree of damages varies in all sectors including maritime islanders whose house was destroyed.

