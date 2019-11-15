One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa

All evacuation centers in the Northern Division except for one have been closed.

22 evacuation centers were activated throughout Vanua Levu with 628 evacuees as a result of TC Harold yesterday.

Most of the families moved into the evacuation centers as a precautionary measure following heavy rain and strong winds yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The lone evacuation center still open is at Vunimanoca Settlement in Seaqaqa.

The center is sheltering two families whose homes were partly damaged as a result of the strong winds.