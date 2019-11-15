Officials involved in relief efforts screened by MOH

All officers who are travelling to the islands have already been screened by the Ministry of Health confirms National Disaster Management Minister Jone Usamate.

He says loading is now taking place at the Natovi Jetty to supply food rations and other immediate relief supplies to TC Harold affected islands.

“We had to make sure that everybody whom we are taking out to the islands are not coming from the Suva lockdown area. We’ve had to source civil servants to go on these trips from the Western Division, from the Central division outside of the lockdown area. So from last night, the people who are moving to the boats have been moving since last night and they are all at the staging ground at the Ratu Kadavulevu School where the cargo is being put together and they are being transported down to Natovi. All the ships will be departing Natovi from later on this afternoon.”

Article continues after advertisement

For the Lau Group, MV Ohana will carry officials, relief items and supplies to the Lower Southern Lau including Ono-I-Lau, Vatoa, Ogea, Fulaga and Kabara. This boat will leave today.

MV Spirit of Love will also depart today and will cover Yasayasa, Moala including Matuku, Totoya and Moala Island.

For Kadavu: MV Spirit Of Harmony will cover South of Kadavu distributing supplies, food rations and officials who will conduct detail damage assessment.

MV Altruism will cover the East of Kadavu carrying similar task.

Usamate says all these boats are expected to arrive to their destinations tomorrow and officers have been adviced to prioritize distributing food and relief items to those affected.

For the West: Government vessel – Vatulawa which is already berthed in Lautoka will carry cargo to Yasawa and Mamanuca Group while the MV Sea bus will carry officials who will conduct detail damage assessment.

MV Sigavou will cover Vatulele/Beqa and Yanuca.

Food rations, relief supplies and officials will be leave tomorrow.