NZ pre-approves $200k emergency funding

The New Zealand government has pre-approved $200, 000 of emergency funds to help address Fiji’s immediate needs post Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The sum is part of an initial support to ensure NZ respond rapidly to urgent requests from the Fijian government.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, had earlier stated via his social media post that the Kiwi ‘Vuvale” is getting ready to provide any needed emergency humanitarian and disaster relief.

As #Fiji braces for the impact of #TCHarold your #Kiwi vuvale is getting ready to provide any needed emergency humanitarian & disaster relief for @FijianGovt @FijiNDMO through @MFATNZ & @NZDefenceForce. There is a lot going on but we face this together. Kia kaha #Fiji pic.twitter.com/92S6G2oD21 — Jonathan Curr (@JCurrNZ) April 7, 2020

The category four Cyclone has caused widespread damage especially in the outer islands where many houses and farms have been completely destroyed.

The National Disaster Management Office is still gathering information from its teams on the extent of damage in affected areas.

Communication has been down in many islands which hindered NDMO’s efforts to contact those affected.