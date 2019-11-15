Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
125 evacuation centres still active|Jetty sustains damage and several roads closed|NZ pre-approves $200k emergency funding|Massive damages in Naqara and Buliya villages, Kadavu|TC Harold damage shocking says PM|Food rations on standby|Teams still assessing the damage caused by TC Harold: FRA|Kadavu’s Ono District not spared|No significant damage to Ba businesses despite flooding|We will rise back on our feet: PM|26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold|West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel|One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa|Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu|TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses|Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru|New Zealand willing to assist Fiji|22 evacuation centres open in the North|Makadru village suffers extensive damage|Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau|Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

NZ pre-approves $200k emergency funding

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 10, 2020 8:21 am
Aerial pictures from Kadavu post TC Harold.

The New Zealand government has pre-approved $200, 000 of emergency funds to help address Fiji’s immediate needs post Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The sum is part of an initial support to ensure NZ respond rapidly to urgent requests from the Fijian government.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, had earlier stated via his social media post that the Kiwi ‘Vuvale” is getting ready to provide any needed emergency humanitarian and disaster relief.

Article continues after advertisement

The category four Cyclone has caused widespread damage especially in the outer islands where many houses and farms have been completely destroyed.

The National Disaster Management Office is still gathering information from its teams on the extent of damage in affected areas.

Communication has been down in many islands which hindered NDMO’s efforts to contact those affected.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.