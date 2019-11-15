Home

New Zealand willing to assist Fiji

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 9, 2020 12:30 pm
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern [File Photo]

New Zealand is ready to assist Fiji after the recent destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold yesterday.

This was confirmed by NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who says they are always willing to help their Pacific counterparts.

“Based on what’s needed and what support we could provide I’m always there ready to talk with our counterparts and particularly our neighbors affected”

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand has already offered its help to Vanuatu after the massive destruction caused by TC Harold last two days.

Ardern says they have responded directly to the needs of the nation.

“What we’ll do is exactly what we did with Vanuatu, we are on standby awaiting the call from the governments and the countries affected. So Vanuatu they said please help us with surveillance, assist with damage we had c1 ready to go help with supplies. So we’ll do the same for our pacific neighbors”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed to those affected by TC Harold that help is on the way.

