Naupoto reiterates service to others as Easter message

Easter is a time to remember the sacrifice.

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says this long weekend is a time for reflection and remembrance of service to others.

“I guess serving others is what Easter was all about you know. He came to die for us which is the sacrifice and that’s what we are doing now, we’re working for others. And we may not have the big feast and the gathering, but I wish everybody a Happy Easter.”

Meanwhile, the RFMF are working with the NDMO awaiting directives to deploy to Kadavu, one of the worst affected islands in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Naupoto says they have the navy vessel Kikau on standby and troops have already been helping with the clean and clear up in Suva and surrounding communities affected by the cyclone.