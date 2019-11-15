Narere family struck with double tragedy after TC Harold

A family in Narere are slowly picking up the pieces after a horrific tornado during Tropical Cyclone Harold damaged their home.

The family of seven are still coming to terms with the loss of their mother, and now they have to think about re-building.

Home Owner and Father Sakete Balebua says they are still in shock.

“We just buried my wife on the first of this month and my mom and mother-in-law were both with us the night our roof was blown, it lasted about 5 minutes but it was a scary experience.”

Balebua says the tornado ripped the roof off their house at around 4am on Wednesday.

The family who is from Lau has been living in Suva since 1991 and this is the first time they experienced this type of natural disaster.

“My mum who is 78 years-old now has a fractured knee and can’t move around so what she did with my mother-in-law was hide under the mattress as the wind was blowing away the iron rods, for myself I had to take my children to a corner which was not affected.”

Balebua’s neighbour Kashi Ram says while they were lucky to escape any damage to their house, it was a scary experience.

“We all woke up because that wind only lasted a while but it shook our neighbor’s houses too and we were all scared.”

The families in the Narere neighborhood say they are counting their lucky stars that no one sustained injuries during the Severe Tropical Cyclone.

They have now banded together to help each other out during this difficult time.