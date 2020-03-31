Millions in damage to agriculture and FRA infrastructure

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold runs in millions.

The Agriculture sector has suffered over $27 million of damage from the immense level of rain and flooding through-out Fiji.

The Fiji Roads Authority’s infrastructure network including the roads and jetties took a $22m hit says Bainimarama.

More than 500 homes have been destroyed with many hundreds sustaining damage.

Overall more than 180, 000 Fijians saw their homes, lives and livelihoods suffer from the brunt of TC Harold.

Bainimarama says help is on the way for affected Fijians.

“For many that help has already arrived with food rations being delivered and clean-up commencing in some of our hardest hit areas. Electricity and water supply has been restored for most of the country as we pick up the pieces from the TC Harold’s wrath we can again devote ourselves to an enemy that will last far longer than any storm, the COVID-19.”

Prime Minister says the aid ships have made reached the outer islands affected by the Cyclone.

