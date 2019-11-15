Methodist Church stands ready to assist in recovery efforts

The Methodist Church has assured its commitment to help in the recovery effort for those affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa says they will assist government in areas where they can.

Dr. Vakadewavosa labeled the destruction of TC Harold as terrible and has called on Fijians to provide support where they can to those affected.

“The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma will work closely with the government to rehabilitate those whose homes have been destroyed or partially destroyed.”

The Church President says with Easter commemorated during this long weekend people should share the message of love and compassion.

He says the difficult times faced has taught many Fijians the importance of family and what can be achieved as a nation amidst the global health crisis.