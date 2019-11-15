Massive damages in Naqara and Buliya villages, Kadavu

Nearly all houses in Naqara village in Ono Kadavu were severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Naqara villager Suli Vatu says this also include the school, community hall and the health centre.

Vatu says the four evacuation centres that were activated were also partially damaged.

“We were so lucky that no one died, we had flying debris everywhere, is so scary. We have 4 evacuation centres and some were partially destroyed as well.”

Buliya villagers in Ono Kadavu also felt the brunt as the village was ravaged by the storm surge.

The village was ravage by TC Harold at about midday Wednesday.