Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau
April 9, 2020 5:53 am
Villages in the Lau group were damaged as their roofs were blown away by TC Harold last night. [Source: Supplied]
Five houses in Vatoa village in the Lau group were damaged as their roofs were blown away by TC Harold last night.
Village headman Jone Talai says families had to take shelter with relatives nearby.
Talai says tidal storm surges swept through the Health Centre and the village church.
Crops and farms were also damaged.