TC Harold
Makadru village suffers extensive damage
April 9, 2020 5:55 am
The village of Makadru in Matuku, Lau has suffered extensive damage from TC Harold. [Source: Joji Gucake]
The village of Makadru in Matuku, Lau has suffered extensive damage from TC Harold.
FBC News has received pictures from the village which show widespread damage.
The roofs of homes have been blown away, some houses have been flattened while debris is scattered everywhere.
Article continues after advertisement
Some homes as well as the church were inundated by storm surges, which added to the destruction.