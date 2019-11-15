Home

TC HAROLD
Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 9, 2020 5:53 am
Villagers of Lomanikaya on Vatulele Island are counting their lucky stars. [Sourced Supplied]

Villagers of Lomanikaya on Vatulele Island are counting their lucky stars that there were no fatalities following the massive destruction caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Turaga ni Koro Jiuta Vodo told FBC News that the conditions at the height of the cyclone were worse that TC Winston and about 30 houses have been flattened.

Vodo says it was the first time for most elders to experience such a cyclone.

“I’m currently standing here at the beach where we have debris all over the place, I can see roofing irons, rooftops, kitchen utensils and beddings everywhere. These are what we rely on and it’s all blown away from our homes. Nothing else is left in our plantation, all the root crops have been uprooted by the strong winds. We really need help. I am pleading with the government to help us now because we have nothing else left.”

TC Harold hit Vatulele around midday yesterday bringing with it destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surges.

