Kiobo villagers take shelter at Kubulau District School

Families from Kiobo Village in Kubulau, Bua have left their village to take shelter at Kubulau District School.

District Representative Paulo Kolikata says villagers were advised of precautionary measures and the location of their evacuation centres yesterday.

Kolikata told FBC News that Kiobo is by the sea and they are at risk from high waves and heavy rain.

42 individuals are so far taking shelter at the school.

The numbers could increase later in the day.