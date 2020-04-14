Kadavu’s Ono District not spared

The District of Ono in Kadavu was not spared by the Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Harold yesterday.

88-year-old Naqara villager Mereia described the situation as more frightening then what they experienced during Tropical Cyclones Meli in 1979 and Winston in 2016.

Mereia says it was a narrow escape for them as the Cyclone swept through the island just after midday yesterday.

“I have been living for 88 years and it was a worst day ever of my life. It was such a strong cyclone, I was afraid to even look outside. It was really frightening”.

She adds they were lucky that no fatality was recorded.

The villagers are now putting the pieces together, trying to rebuild their homes.