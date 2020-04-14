Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
TC Harold damage shocking says PM|Food rations on standby|Teams still assessing the damage caused by TC Harold: FRA|Kadavu’s Ono District not spared|No significant damage to Ba businesses despite flooding|We will rise back on our feet: PM|26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold|West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel|One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa|Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu|TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses|Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru|New Zealand willing to assist Fiji|22 evacuation centres open in the North|Makadru village suffers extensive damage|Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau|Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

Kadavu’s Ono District not spared

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 9, 2020 4:40 pm
The District of Ono in Kadavu was not spared by the Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Harold [Source: Suli Vatu]

The District of Ono in Kadavu was not spared by the Category 4 Tropical Cyclone Harold yesterday.

88-year-old Naqara villager Mereia described the situation as more frightening then what they experienced during Tropical Cyclones Meli in 1979 and Winston in 2016.

Mereia says it was a narrow escape for them as the Cyclone swept through the island just after midday yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been living for 88 years and it was a worst day ever of my life. It was such a strong cyclone, I was afraid to even look outside. It was really frightening”.

She adds they were lucky that no fatality was recorded.

The villagers are now putting the pieces together, trying to rebuild their homes.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.