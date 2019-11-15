Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
Gusty winds experienced in the Northern Division|Labasa businesses to close at mid-day|Kadavu villages preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer|Flood warning issued|Widespread flooding affects roads in Viti Levu: FRA|FRA urges Fijians not to cross flooded waters|Police deployed to Nausori following tornado claims|Strong wind and rain pick up in Nadi|TC Harold moving East-Southeast at 35km/hr|Central Division experiences heavy rain|Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to head our way|Malolo and Yasawa Islands brace for TC Harold|Flash flood warning in force for low lying areas|Non-essential civil servants to stay home today|Government is prepared for TC Harold: PM|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

Kadavu villages preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 8, 2020 10:11 am
Kadavu villages are preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer to the group.

Kadavu villages are preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer to the group.

Nasau villager Mitieli Bulunauca says they are all temporary sheds have been removed and safety shutters have been installed.

Bulunauca says they also have an evacuation centre in place if needed.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they continue to experience heavy rains, strong gusty winds and tides that are high than usual.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.