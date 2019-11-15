TC Harold
Kadavu villages preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer
April 8, 2020 10:11 am
Kadavu villages are preparing for the worst as TC Harold moves closer to the group.
Nasau villager Mitieli Bulunauca says they are all temporary sheds have been removed and safety shutters have been installed.
Bulunauca says they also have an evacuation centre in place if needed.
He says they continue to experience heavy rains, strong gusty winds and tides that are high than usual.