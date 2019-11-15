Home

Jetty sustains damage and several roads closed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 10, 2020 11:30 am
Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu [Source: FRA]

The causeway at the Vunisea Jetty in Kadavu has washed out during Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The waiting shed and bollard also sustained damaged says the Fiji Roads Authority.

Other roads that remain closed in Kadavu include, Nabukelevu-i-Ra and only eight kilometres of this road is accessible from the Vunisea Government Station to Mokoisa village.

Article continues after advertisement

The Muani Road is closed.

The Namara Road is only accessible for four kilometres and the Tavuki Road is only accessible by 4WD.

The FRA says its contractor is working on the temporary restoration of both the jetty causeway and the roads.

Meanwhile both Queens and Kings Road are open.

However, several roads have lane restrictions around Viti Levu due to fallen trees and debris.

The FRA says clearing is in progress and road users are advised to remain mindful of the conditions, as the contractors are using heavy machinery.

