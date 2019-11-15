Inspection of EFL power network will take time

Energy Fiji Limited continue to work to restore power supply in the wake of cyclone damage.

EFL CEO Hasmukh Patel says the work will take some time given that they have to ensure their power lines are in a healthy position for the power to be turned on.

“We can’t just blindly go and switch on anything because the power will go off then and people will even complain more. Oh the power came one for one minute and then it went off. It might not come on at all or worse if we switch on the power and there is someone’s black wire dangling in their compound just two feet from the ground and there is a six year old living in that house goes out in that compound and touches that wire, he could be dead.”

Patel says EFL’s teams are also ensuring that while working they adhere to the preventative COVID-19 measures that are in place along with limited personnel given the Suva lockdown.

The CEO says they aim to have the power fully restored to affected areas in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Ovalau by the end of the week.