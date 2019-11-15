Home

TC HAROLD
Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 9, 2020 10:20 am
Villagers of Dravuni in Kadavu are picking up the pieces after Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold. [Source: Turga ni koro Joji Koelali]

Villagers of Dravuni in Kadavu are picking up the pieces after Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold damaged homes and plantations.

Turaga Ni Koro, Joji Kovelali says there’s debris everywhere and many homes are partially damaged.

Kovelali says they are worried about food supply with their farms now completely gone.

“We were badly impacted by the storm surge that struck the village yesterday because majority of the homes are by the coastal areas. We have to find our path through the village now because there’s debris everywhere. All the breadfruits trees are down. The tourists’ homes are destroyed. We had just renovated it last week. The winds that we felt around 2pm yesterday was so intense. I advised my villages to prepare well and they did.”

The Village Headman adds that it’s fortunate no one was seriously injured as families took shelter in the community hall once they received information on TC Harold’s projected path.

“No one is hurt. I am glad that everyone here adhered to the advise that I had given out an yesterday when we started feeling the brunt of the cyclone. Some villagers put up shutters. Others were at the community hall. We all got through it safe but now we are starting to clean up the village and waiting on assistance.”

While waiting on relevant authorities – villagers are now working together to clean up and rebuild whatever they can till help arrives.


[Source: Turga ni koro Joji Koelali]

