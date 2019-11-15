Health Ministry confirms 10 deaths from Leptospirosis

There have been ten Leptospirosis deaths since last year.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says a nationwide clean-up campaign is currently underway in response to the communicable disease as well as to counter dengue fever and typhoid infections.

Dr. Waqainabete says while there have been reports of several cases of dengue fever, the numbers in comparison to previous years has been much lower since the introduction of the Wolbachia mosquitoes.

“There’s been extensive work done right throughout the country, the Commissioners have actually been taking this upon themselves to work us, the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders. We had the RFMF out in numbers and the other thing is that they’ve been working right throughout the weekends because as you know alot of people work so on the weekends, they are free to actually put there white ware out and their rubbish out so I’ve been glad to see that there’s a lot of work happening right throughout the last month.”

The Health Minister says Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever and Typhoid are climate sensitive diseases with cases spiking during the wet weather and after the recent Tropical Cyclone Harold.

He says this was more apparent in the East with some cases in Kadavu and the Lau Group, there were also reports of cases in coastal communities in the Western Division, as well as a few cases in the North and Central Divisions.