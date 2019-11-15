Home

Gusty winds experienced in the Northern Division

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 8, 2020 10:30 am
Parts of the Northern Division woke up to heavy rain and gusty winds this morning.

Steven Newton of Nadamole Village in Savusavu told FBC News, the strong winds started around 5am.

He says there’s also been frequent heavy rain since last night.

Newton adds villagers have been securing their homes and properties from early this morning.

In Labasa, gusty winds have downed a few trees and sign boards by the road side.

Power is out in several places.

People could be seen securing their homes.

There is currently heavy rain in some parts of Labasa.

Most businesses remain closed in Town.

So far, there hasn’t been any reports of flooding.

