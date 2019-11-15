Government declares state of natural disaster

The government has declared a state of natural disaster in three divisions of the country as a result of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The decision was made yesterday upon the advice of the Emergency Committee of the National Disaster Management Council.

In the Eastern Division this has been declared for Kadavu and the Southern Lau group.

In the Central Division the areas include Tailevu North, Korovou, Nausori, Nakasi, Beqa and Yanuca.

For the Western division, the state of natural disaster has been declared for the districts of Nadarivatu, Vatulele, Mamanuca Group, the Yasawa Group, coastal communities in the Coral Coast and along the Sigatoka River in the Nadroga/Navosa province.

National Disaster Management Minister Jone Usamate says this is done to exercise the powers conferred on cabinet by section 7 of the Natural Disaster Management Act of 1998.

This will be effective for the next thirty days.

Usamate says the distribution of food rations began in the Central Division today, it will begin in the Western Division tomorrow, while personnel will be deployed to the Eastern Division from today.

He says the government departments and officials faced challenges dealing with the relief efforts post TC Harold because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“So in trying to address the issues relating to TC Harold, we have had to keep in mind the polices that have been put in place with respect to COVID-19.”

Usamate says damage assessments are being undertaken in all divisions by the various teams on the ground.

He says assessment has only been completed in the Northern Division.