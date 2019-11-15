French plane brings in aid for TC Harold victims

Assistance continues to come in for those affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold as a French cargo plane brought in humanitarian aid today.

French Ambassador to Fiji Jean-Francois Fitou says that around 9 tons of humanitarian aid will be brought for those still in need.

“As people from the Pacific we share all the challenges and the cargo plane is simply a token of our friendship and the fact that we all share the same hardships at times.”

The Ambassador says today’s delivery is the first of three shipments over this week, bringing in essential supplies.

He hopes that the 200 tents will go a long way for those who’ve lost their homes to TC Harold.