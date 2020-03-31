France provides humanitarian aid post TC Harold

The French Government has handed over supplies for those who were badly affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

French Ambassador to Fiji, Jean-François Fitou confirms a return flight from New Caledonia yesterday brought over 5 tons of humanitarian help from France.

These include 100 family kits which consisted of 100 tents, 100 kitchen sets, 100 shelter kits and 200 x 20 litre jerry cans.

Fitou says the French government hopes this will help various families who have been affected by TC Harold given that a state of natural disaster has been declared in parts of Fiji.

The Ambassador adds that the French Government is always willing to help Fiji, as the country continues to the fight the Covid-19 pandemic together with helping Fijians get back on their feet after TC Harold.

