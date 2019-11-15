Home

FRA urges Fijians not to cross flooded waters

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 8, 2020 6:27 am
The Tavualevu Bridge in Tavua town is currently underwater closing off part of the Kings road [Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority has closed off Princes Road at Dilkusha due to a road-side landslide.

The road will remain closed until is safe.

Enamanu Road Junction in Nadi on Queens Road is now open to 1 lane traffic only due to debris.

Article continues after advertisement

Narewa Road in Nadi is now open to 1 lane traffic only.

There are also fallen trees at Ratu Mara Road near the Nabua Muslim League Settlement.

FRA is urging the public to take the necessary precautions and take note of the advisories from relevant authorities.

The Tavualevu Bridge in Tavua town is currently underwater closing off part of the Kings road.

The Fiji Roads Authority is also advising motorists that the Kings road in Korovou has been reduced to a single lane due to fallen trees.

FRA adds the Queens road at Nabukelevu road junction in Navua is also closed due to flooding.

The Authority is urging Fijians not to attempt crossing floodwaters in order to save lives.

