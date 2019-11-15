FRA urges Fijians not to cross flooded waters

The Fiji Roads Authority has closed off Princes Road at Dilkusha due to a road-side landslide.

The road will remain closed until is safe.

Enamanu Road Junction in Nadi on Queens Road is now open to 1 lane traffic only due to debris.

Narewa Road in Nadi is now open to 1 lane traffic only.

Please be advised that there is a road-side landslip at Dilkusha on Princes Road – as such we have closed the road until it is made safe. We are urging the pubic to take the necessary precautions and take note of the advisories from relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/6nPKwTnq8w — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) April 7, 2020

There are also fallen trees at Ratu Mara Road near the Nabua Muslim League Settlement.

FRA is urging the public to take the necessary precautions and take note of the advisories from relevant authorities.

The Tavualevu Bridge in Tavua town is currently underwater closing off part of the Kings road.

The Fiji Roads Authority is also advising motorists that the Kings road in Korovou has been reduced to a single lane due to fallen trees.

FRA adds the Queens road at Nabukelevu road junction in Navua is also closed due to flooding.

Please be advised that Kings Road at Korovou is reduced to a single lane due to a fallen tree blocking the road. Motorists are advised to drive with extra care. pic.twitter.com/lnzFaAJ5cQ — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) April 7, 2020

#FRAupdate Nabukelevu-i-Ra Road near Nasalia Village in Kadavu is now open to traffic. Please drive with care. pic.twitter.com/riUoeDrQTv — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) April 7, 2020

The Authority is urging Fijians not to attempt crossing floodwaters in order to save lives.