Four evacuation centres set up in Nasau village

Four evacuation centres have been set up in Nasau village, on Kadavu Island as they prepare for Cat 5 Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Nasau village Turaga ni Koro Waisale Naga says they have set up the four evacuation centre to maintain physical distancing in evacuation centres in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Naga says one evacuation centre has four families from this morning.

Naga says they currently have DISMAC officials on the ground that are monitoring the weather situation.

He says they felt heavy rain and strong winds last night until this morning.