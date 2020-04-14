Home

TC HAROLD
TC Harold

Food rations on standby

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 9, 2020 4:55 pm
Director NDMO Vasiti Soko.

Communities which suffered the most damage due to TC Harold can expect emergency rations within the next 48 hours.

Satellite phones and other communication devices were flown over to Kadavu this afternoon to allow the National Disaster Management Office to get a clear picture of the extent of damage.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko says contact with Kadavu has been cut off since yesterday and authorities need to know how bad the situation is, before help can be sent over.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have food rations already in stock at out NDMO warehouse ready to be deployed once we receive the right statistics from Kadavu. We will start supplying food rations looking into areas that need to be prioritized”.

An Orion class aircraft is also flying over from New Zealand to conduct aerial surveys of the Lau Group which also suffered damage from TC Harold.

In the meantime, the rest of Fiji will also be assessed.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu confirms that teams from the Health Ministry are also out checking evacuation centres for sanitation and whether it’s safe for families to return home.

There were 6,240 people in 197 evacuation centres as at this afternoon.

