Fijians affected by TC Harold urged to undergo counselling

Fijians affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone Harold are urged to seek counselling from relevant agencies such as Empower Pacific.

Empower Pacific Chief Executive Patrick Morgam says natural hazards and emergencies often leaves a scar on people that may lead to psychological stress.

Nine trained counselors are currently part of the disaster relief effort team conducting rehabilitation work in Kadavu, Yasayasa Moala and the Southern Lau.

Morgam highlighted the importance of counseling after a disaster.

“It’s not just psychological first-aid, its other things that we also do cover. And we also looking at long-term counselling support for those that are severely affected. Often traumas like this will have memories for some times and that’s need to be helped”.

The teams on the ground say that people who are struggling to come to terms with the destruction caused by TC Harold will be given the best care.