Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges

It was a rude awaking for a few families that live along the coast of Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi as sea water entered their home.

Pritesh Prasad told FBC News that they were hit by the storm surges at around 6am which caused havoc.

Prasad says they tried to save their belongings as the sea water entered the house.

He says majority of things in their house were damaged.

A couple who also live along the coastline says this was the first time for them to experience a storm surge.

Ashok Kumar says when they woke up their house was flooded.

Kumar says it looked like it was in the middle of the ocean as sea water had entered his house.

He adds now they are cleaning up and trying to see what all they can salvage from the surge.