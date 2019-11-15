Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
Makadru village suffers extensive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges|Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama|All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|Winds start to pick up in Lau|Australia pledges $350k for relief efforts|Significant damage to EFL power lines|Evacuation centres activated in the North|25 evacuation centers activated|Savusavu flooded, town closed|Vusuya not spared by tornado|Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes|Kiobo villagers take shelter at Kubulau District School|Part of Ba town is flooded|Wairiki Crossing under water|Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza|Suva vendors told to pack their produce and evacuate|
Full Coverage

TC Harold

Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 8, 2020 4:15 pm
It was a rude awaking for a few families that live along the coast of Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi as sea water entered their home.

It was a rude awaking for a few families that live along the coast of Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi as sea water entered their home.

Pritesh Prasad told FBC News that they were hit by the storm surges at around 6am which caused havoc.

Prasad says they tried to save their belongings as the sea water entered the house.

Article continues after advertisement

He says majority of things in their house were damaged.

A couple who also live along the coastline says this was the first time for them to experience a storm surge.

Ashok Kumar says when they woke up their house was flooded.

Kumar says it looked like it was in the middle of the ocean as sea water had entered his house.

He adds now they are cleaning up and trying to see what all they can salvage from the surge.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.